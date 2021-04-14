Putting rounds on target

Army Reserve Sgt. Miguel Ortega, an administrative specialist and native of San Jose, California, assigned to Indo-Pacific Command (Army Reserve Element), 76th Operational Response Command, fires a SIG Sauer M17 service pistol at pop-up targets at a pistol range on Camp Williams, Utah, April 14. Ortega was one of fifteen Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country who recently came to Camp Williams to compete in a Joint Command Best Warrior Competition that challenged the Soldiers with five-days of rigorous physical and mental events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to marksmanship, medical knowledge and warrior skills. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

