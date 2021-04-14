Making adjustments

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jonathan Boyden, a M1135 Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, Reconnaissance Vehicle commander and native of Shreveport, Louisiana, assigned to the 327th Chemical Company, 415th Chemical Brigade, 76th Operational Response Command, makes sight adjustments on his M4 service rifle at a M4 zero-qualification range at Camp Williams, Utah, April 14. Boyden was one of fifteen Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country who recently came to Camp Williams to compete in a Joint Command Best Warrior Competition that challenged the Soldiers with five-days of rigorous physical and mental events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to marksmanship, medical knowledge and warrior skills. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

