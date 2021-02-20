210220-N-NQ285-1095
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 20, 2021) Fireman Joshua Champion, from Terrell, Texas, assigned to Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)'s engineering department, consolidates bottles of hot sauce during a field day in the ship's galley February 20, 2020. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6605415
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-NQ285-1095
|Location:
|AT SEA
This work, The Crew Aboard the Harpers Ferry-class Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Participates in a Field Day [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
