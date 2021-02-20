The Crew Aboard the Harpers Ferry-class Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Participates in a Field Day

210220-N-NQ285-1020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 20, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Nathaniel Stover, from South Elgin, Illinois, assigned to Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall's (LSD 50) deck department, prepares steadying lines for an 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) on the ship's boat deck February 20, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 02.20.2021