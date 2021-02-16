USS Carter Hall Conducts Damage Control Training

210216-N-NQ285-1036

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Justin Boyland, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), prepares for a damage control training exercise on the ship's flight deck, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

