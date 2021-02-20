Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Crew Aboard the Harpers Ferry-class Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Participates in a Field Day [Image 7 of 8]

    The Crew Aboard the Harpers Ferry-class Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Participates in a Field Day

    AT SEA

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210220-N-NQ285-1089
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 20, 2021) Fireman Martin Mladenov, from Sofia, Bulgaria, assigned to Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall's (LSD 50) engineering department, swabs the deck during a field day February 20, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

