811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise

Lt. Col. Mariano Mesngon, commander for 4th Battalion, 393rd Infantry Regiment, briefed 811th Hospital Center senior staff about their progress in the culminating training exercise April 17, at Fort McCoy, Wis. 811th Hospital Center conduct their culminating training exercise at Fort McCoy in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

