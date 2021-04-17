Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Lt. Col. Mariano Mesngon, commander for 4th Battalion, 393rd Infantry Regiment, briefed 811th Hospital Center senior staff about their progress in the culminating training exercise April 17, at Fort McCoy, Wis. 811th Hospital Center conduct their culminating training exercise at Fort McCoy in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    First Army
    Training
    USArmy
    Army Medicine
    Medical Hospital

