Sgt. 1st Class Hiram Hedri, a medical laboratory specialist observer coach/ trainer for 120th Infantry Brigade, looks over Staff Sgt. Clancey Sweeney, a medical laboratory specialist for 811th Hospital Center, orders of test for patients April 16, at Fort McCoy, Wis. 811th Hospital Center conduct their culminating training exercise at Fort McCoy in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:59 Photo ID: 6605130 VIRIN: 210416-A-JL341-316 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.28 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.