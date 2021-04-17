Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang, senior advisor for 4th Battalion, 393rd Infantry Regiment, questioned the 811th Hospital Center human resources staff about personnel as part of their culminating training exercise April 17, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

