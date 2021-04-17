Command Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang, senior advisor for 4th Battalion, 393rd Infantry Regiment, questioned the 811th Hospital Center human resources staff about personnel as part of their culminating training exercise April 17, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 00:00
|Photo ID:
|6605134
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-JL341-675
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT