Staff Sgt. Tiyhon Caldwell, a radiology technician observer coach/ trainer for 120th Infantry Brigade, reminded radiology noncommissioned officer of communication protocols to each section of the hospital April 16, at Fort McCoy, Wis. 811th Hospital Center conduct their culminating training exercise at Fort McCoy in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 00:00
|Photo ID:
|6605132
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-JL341-482
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
