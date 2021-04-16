811th Hospital Center Culminating Training Exercise

Staff Sgt. Tiyhon Caldwell, a radiology technician observer coach/ trainer for 120th Infantry Brigade, reminded radiology noncommissioned officer of communication protocols to each section of the hospital April 16, at Fort McCoy, Wis. 811th Hospital Center conduct their culminating training exercise at Fort McCoy in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

