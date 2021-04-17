NC Guard's Rigger Support Team Packs Parachutes

Sgt. Ryan Clifford, a parachute rigger with the North Carolina National Guard’s 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team, separates cords while packing a parachute at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 17, 2021. Monje stops several times throughout the process and has a second person inspect his work as part of the quality control measures in place for packing parachutes. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

