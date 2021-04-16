Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard's Rigger Support Team Packs Parachutes [Image 2 of 11]

    NC Guard's Rigger Support Team Packs Parachutes

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Spc. Adam Tyndall, a parachute rigger with the North Carolina National Guard’s 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team, packs a parachute after checking it for damage at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 17, 2021. The 403rd supports Guard units across North Carolina by providing cargo and personal parachutes for airborne operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Parachute
    National Guard Bureau
    NCNG
    Rigger Support Team

