NC Guard's Rigger Support Team Packs Parachutes

Pfc. Davona Jones, a parachute rigger with the North Carolina National Guard’s 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team, repairs a damaged parachute at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on April 17, 2021. Parachutes that are found to have damage are set aside to be repaired before being reinspected and packed for cargo or personal use. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US