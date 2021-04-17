Staff Sgt. Betuel Monje, a parachute rigger with the North Carolina National Guard’s 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team, folds a parachute as part of the packing process at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 17, 2021. Monje stops several times throughout the process and has a second person inspect his work as part of the quality control measures in place for packing parachutes. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6604594
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-GT365-0553
|Resolution:
|6315x4210
|Size:
|646.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NC Guard's Rigger Support Team Packs Parachutes [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
