210417-N-UN585-3054

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 3rd class Serena Norris, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jose Ramos, center, serve a hot dog to Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Nicholas Fein while volunteering for the Junior Enlisted Association aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

