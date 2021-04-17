210417-N-UN585-3023

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Sailors in the Junior Enlisted Association aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) volunteer serving hot dogs to the crew while the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

