    210417-N-UN585-3032 [Image 5 of 8]

    210417-N-UN585-3032

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Japonica Stallings volunteers serving hot dogs with the Junior Enlisted Association aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    JEA

