Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)

Oakland, Calif. (April 17, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker provides the principal address during the commissioning ceremony of USS Oakland (LCS 24). The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Oakland will be homeported San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

