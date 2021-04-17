Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)

210417-N-YS140-118

Oakland, Calif. (April 17, 2021) The crew of USS Oakland (LCS 24) mans the ship during the commissioning ceremony. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Oakland will be homeported San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

