Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24) [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)

    OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210417-N-YS140-131
    Oakland, Calif. (April 17, 2021) USS Oakland (LCS 24) moored pierside during the commissioning ceremony. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Oakland will be homeported San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6603948
    VIRIN: 210417-N-YS140-131
    Resolution: 5409x3606
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: OAKLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24) [Image 3 of 3], by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)
    Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)
    Navy Commissions USS Oakland (LCS 24)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship USS Oakland Joins the Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Littoral Combat Ships
    Acting Secretary of the Navy
    NRNPASE-W
    USS Oakland
    LCS 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT