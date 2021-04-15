ALFS maintenence

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christian Guillen, from Dallas, assigned to Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs maintenance on an airborne low frequency sonar, April 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

