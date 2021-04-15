ALFS maintenence

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.15.2021

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christian Guillen, from Dallas, assigned to Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs maintenance on an airborne low frequency sonar, April 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy

