Seaman Saruis Webb, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, stands an armed watch with an H-2B .50 caliber machine gun during sea and anchor, April 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

