Seaman Saruis Webb, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, stands an armed watch with an H-2B .50 caliber machine gun during sea and anchor, April 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 10:29
|Photo ID:
|6603714
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-DN657-1026
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|796.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Watch [Image 7 of 7], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
