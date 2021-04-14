Airman Martinez Hernandez, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, fills a bottle with jet propulsion (JP)-5 fuel to be inspected for contaminants, April 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

