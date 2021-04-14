Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Airman Martinez Hernandez, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, fills a bottle with jet propulsion (JP)-5 fuel to be inspected for contaminants, April 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
