    SFR [Image 1 of 7]

    SFR

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Nick Vo, from Arlington, Texas, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, embarked on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), performs routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter inside of the ship’s hangar bay, April 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6603713
    VIRIN: 210415-N-ET093-0005
    Resolution: 2807x4210
    Size: 699.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFR [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

