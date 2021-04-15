Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Nick Vo, from Arlington, Texas, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, embarked on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), performs routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter inside of the ship’s hangar bay, April 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

