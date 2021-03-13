Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines Work Together aboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors and Marines Work Together aboard USS Iwo Jima

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Cpl. June Millena (right), assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dallas Stallings (left), assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), sweep and swab a passageway onboard the ship, March 13, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 06:32
    Photo ID: 6603532
    VIRIN: 210313-N-BF356-1031
    Resolution: 4287x6430
    Size: 915.14 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Work Together aboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 5 of 5], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Iwo Jima
    #VMM162
    #Navy
    #USN
    #LHD 7
    24thMEU

