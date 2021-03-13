Sailors and Marines Work Together aboard USS Iwo Jima

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Cpl. June Millena (right), assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dallas Stallings (left), assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), sweep and swab a passageway onboard the ship, March 13, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)

