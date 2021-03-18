USS Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment-At-Sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/RELEASED)

