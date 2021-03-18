Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment-At-Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Travis Baley 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/RELEASED)

