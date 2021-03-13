Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 5]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Lance Cpl. Dallen Patterson, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), installs a pitch link on an MV-22 Osprey aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 13, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 06:32
    Photo ID: 6603531
    VIRIN: 210313-N-BF356-1059
    Resolution: 2983x4474
    Size: 279.02 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Iwo Jima [Image 5 of 5], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Iwo Jima
    #VMM162
    #Navy
    #USN
    #LHD 7
    24thMEU

