Marines Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Iwo Jima

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2021) Lance Cpl. Dallen Patterson, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), installs a pitch link on an MV-22 Osprey aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 13, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)

