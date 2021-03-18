Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment at Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment at Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Travis Baley 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) A Sailor fires a shot line from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), not pictured, during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 06:32
    Photo ID: 6603540
    VIRIN: 210318-N-AZ467-1021
    Resolution: 3686x2633
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS Iwo Jima
    Sailors and Marines Work Together aboard USS Iwo Jima
    Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment at Sea
    Sailor Perform Maintenance on MH-60S Sea Hawk
    USS Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Iwo Jima
    Navy
    USN
    LHD 7
    IWOARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT