ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) A Sailor fires a shot line from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), not pictured, during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 06:32
|Photo ID:
|6603540
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-AZ467-1021
|Resolution:
|3686x2633
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Iwo Jima Receives Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT