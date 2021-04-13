Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing [Image 3 of 3]

    Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing

    JORDAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Staff Sgt. Colton Bebensee, 192nd Military Polize Detachment with the Nebraska Army National Guard, operating as the range Office In Charge (OIC) makes sure each Soldier has a safety with them while they shoot. This would be the first mission outside of the United States for many of the Soldiers in the 192nd Military Police Detachment.

