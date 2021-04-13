Staff Sgt. Colton Bebensee, 192nd Military Polize Detachment with the Nebraska Army National Guard, operating as the range Office In Charge (OIC) makes sure each Soldier has a safety with them while they shoot. This would be the first mission outside of the United States for many of the Soldiers in the 192nd Military Police Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:56 Photo ID: 6603528 VIRIN: 210413-A-BR386-778 Resolution: 3228x1816 Size: 972.54 KB Location: JO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.