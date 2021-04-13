The 192nd Military Police Detachment conducts the zeroing of their M4s with optics on a range at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Making corrections during the zeroing of a weapon is critical in Soldiers perfecting the weapon system.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6603527
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-BR386-727
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nebraska MPs Excited for the Road Ahead
LEAVE A COMMENT