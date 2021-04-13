Nebraska MPs Excited for the Road Ahead

Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | Staff Sgt. Colton Bebensee, 192nd Military Polize Detachment with the Nebraska Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Stannard | Staff Sgt. Colton Bebensee, 192nd Military Polize Detachment with the Nebraska Army National Guard, operating as the range Office In Charge (OIC) makes sure each Soldier has a safety with them while they shoot. This would be the first mission outside of the United States for many of the Soldiers in the 192nd Military Police Detachment. see less | View Image Page

Jordan-- Having just arrived in country, the 192nd Military Police Detachment from the Nebraska Army National Guard hit the ground running, completing their basic soldiering tasks by conducting weapons familiarization at the Joint Training Center (JTC) firing range.



“We want to be proficient in our arms and our basic soldiering tasks,” said Staff Sgt. Colton Bebensee, 192nd Military Police Detachment and today’s range OIC, when asked why the training on the range is important. “Coming out to the range and perfecting our weapons systems is critical in the Military Police world.”



Many of the 192nd Soldiers have not been on mission outside the United States, making Jordan their first. The 192nd holds a unique mission here in Jordan, setting up military police operations. Establishing the footprint for the military police is a huge step in further strengthening the great partnership between Jordan and the United States.



“Being able to stand up the operations and making a footprint here for the military police corps is very rewarding,” said Staff Sgt. Bebensee.



The 192nd is motivated to get their mission started and lay the groundwork for future military police units here in Jordan.