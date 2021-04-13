Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing [Image 1 of 3]

    Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing

    JORDAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Soldiers in the 192nd Military Police Detachment from the Nebraska Army National Guard perform weapons familiarization at a range at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. The first step in their familiarization with the M4 is zeroing with their optics.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:56
    Photo ID: 6603526
    VIRIN: 210413-A-BR386-657
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

