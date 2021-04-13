Soldiers in the 192nd Military Police Detachment from the Nebraska Army National Guard perform weapons familiarization at a range at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. The first step in their familiarization with the M4 is zeroing with their optics.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:56 Photo ID: 6603526 VIRIN: 210413-A-BR386-657 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.34 MB Location: JO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Army National Guard MPs Conduct M4 Zeroing [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.