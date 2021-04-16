Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Rangers Competition [Image 8 of 8]

    2021 Best Rangers Competition

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st. Lt. Joseph Schroer (left) and 1st. Lt. Corey Zinck are running 2 miles to complete the ACFT/O-Course portion of the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is a series of physical events such as swimming, rucking, and obstacle courses, that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit of the United States Army Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 00:34
    Photo ID: 6603459
    VIRIN: 210416-A-KL951-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Rangers Competition [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #rangers #lightfighters #25thinfantrydivision #yearofthelightfighter #bestrangercompetition

