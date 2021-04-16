1st. Lt. Aaqib Syed (left) and 1st. Lt. Remington Ponce-Pore are running to the starting point of the ACFT/O-Course portion of the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is a series of physical events such as swimming, rucking, and obstacle courses, that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit of the United States Army Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6603450 VIRIN: 210416-A-KL951-1005 Resolution: 6021x4190 Size: 1.47 MB Location: FT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Best Rangers Competition [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.