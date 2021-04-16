United States Army Rangers clear buildings during an exercise simulating a real-life combat scenario during the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is a series of physical events such as swimming, rucking, and obstacle courses, that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit of the U.S. Army Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 00:34
|Photo ID:
|6603457
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-KL951-1001
|Resolution:
|5949x3997
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Best Rangers Competition [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
