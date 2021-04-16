1st. Lt. Aaqib Syed competes in the marksmanship portion of the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is a series of physical events such as swimming, rucking, and obstacle courses, that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit of the United States Army Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6603455 VIRIN: 210416-A-KL951-1004 Resolution: 6661x4441 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Best Rangers Competition [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.