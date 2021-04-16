Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal

    PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A FA-50PH flies over Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Crow Valley Military Reservation, Capas, Tarlac, Ph., during a bilateral simulated close air support rehearsal, April 16, 2021 as part of Ex-ercise Balikatan. Exercises such as Balikatan increase our ability to work together across the military spectrum to respond to crises, support the local population, and accomplish critical mis-sions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    This work, Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21
    FA-50PH

