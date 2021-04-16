A FA-50PH flies over Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Crow Valley Military Reservation, Capas, Tarlac, Ph., during a bilateral simulated close air support rehearsal, April 16, 2021 as part of Ex-ercise Balikatan. Exercises such as Balikatan increase our ability to work together across the military spectrum to respond to crises, support the local population, and accomplish critical mis-sions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6603396
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-HZ722-0280
|Resolution:
|2783x1855
|Size:
|415.11 KB
|Location:
|PH
This work, Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
