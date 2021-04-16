Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal

A FA-50PH flies over Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Crow Valley Military Reservation, Capas, Tarlac, Ph., during a bilateral simulated close air support rehearsal, April 16, 2021 as part of Ex-ercise Balikatan. Exercises such as Balikatan increase our ability to work together across the military spectrum to respond to crises, support the local population, and accomplish critical mis-sions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

