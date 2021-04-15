Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal [Image 3 of 6]

    PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. and Philippine Airmen prepare for the Simulated Close Air Support rehearsal to begin at Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Crow Valley Military Reservation, Capas, Tarlac, Ph., April 16, 2021 as part of Exercise Balikatan. Exercises such as Balikatan increase our ability to work to-gether across the military spectrum to respond to crises, support the local population, and ac-complish critical missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 23:52
    Photo ID: 6603392
    VIRIN: 210416-F-HZ722-0060
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21
    FA-50PH

