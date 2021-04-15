Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal

U.S. and Philippine Airmen start the Simulated Close Air Support rehearsal with introductions and remarks at Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Crow Valley Military Reservation, Capas, Tarlac, Ph., April 16, 2021 as part of Exercise Balikatan. Exercises such as Balikatan increase our ability to work together across the military spectrum to respond to crises, support the local population, and accomplish critical missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

