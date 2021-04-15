Balikatan 21: Simulated Close Air Support Rehearsal

U.S. Air Force Airmen with 320th Special Tactics Squadron run through practice scenarios over the radio with Philippine Air Force airmen before the Simulated Close Air Support rehearsal at Col. Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Crow Valley Military Reservation, Capas, Tarlac, Ph., April 16, 2021 as part of Exercise Balikatan. Exercises such as Balikatan increase our ability to work to-gether across the military spectrum to respond to crises, support the local population, and ac-complish critical missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021