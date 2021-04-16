Taylor Family pauses in prayer during Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, his wife Jennifer, and his daughter, Meredith bow their heads during an invocation delivered by 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Chaplain, Maj. Dom Grotti during the brigade's Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 16, 2021. Taylor takes command at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California next week.

