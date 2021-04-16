Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taylor Family pauses in prayer during Relinquishment of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Taylor Family pauses in prayer during Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, his wife Jennifer, and his daughter, Meredith bow their heads during an invocation delivered by 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Chaplain, Maj. Dom Grotti during the brigade's Relinquishment of Command Ceremony at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 16, 2021. Taylor takes command at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California next week.

