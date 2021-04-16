The 5th SFAB holds Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

Advisors from 5th SFAB bear the colors of the six battalions along with the brigade colors at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Apr. 16, 2021. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor relinquished command to Col. Andrew Watson, Taylor takes command at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California next week.
Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor Relinquishes Command of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade
