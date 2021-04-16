Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor relinquishes command of 5th SFAB

Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor receives the colors of 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade from Brigade Command. Sgt. Maj. Rob Craven at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord before passing them to Lt. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command. Taylor takes command at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California next week.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 23:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
