Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Farewell to Senior Spouse from 5th SFAB [Image 2 of 5]

    Farewell to Senior Spouse from 5th SFAB

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catherine Guerrero 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Jennifer Taylor, spouse of Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, receives a bouquet of roses during 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade's Relinquishment of Command, April 16, 2021. Brig. Gen. Taylor takes command at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California next week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 23:22
    Photo ID: 6603357
    VIRIN: 210416-A-GL507-225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell to Senior Spouse from 5th SFAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catherine Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor addresses a crowd of friend and colleagues at Watkins Field, JBLM
    Farewell to Senior Spouse from 5th SFAB
    The 5th SFAB holds Relinquishment of Command Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor relinquishes command of 5th SFAB
    Taylor Family pauses in prayer during Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor Relinquishes Command of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT