An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle operates aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6)

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle is prepared for flight by Sailors aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), April 12. Jackson is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Alexandra Green)

