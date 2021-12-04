PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), April 12. Jackson is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Alexandra Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 17:50
|Photo ID:
|6603159
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-EU544-1726
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|306.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6) [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Alexandra Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT