    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Ensign Alexandra Green 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), April 12. Jackson is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Alexandra Green)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6603159
    VIRIN: 210412-N-EU544-1726
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 306.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6) [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Alexandra Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle departs USS Jackson (LCS 6)
    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle prepares for take-off aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6)
    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle operates aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6)

    Unmanned
    US Navy
    Lethality
    LCS 6

