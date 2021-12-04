Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle departs USS Jackson (LCS 6) [Image 1 of 3]

    An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle departs USS Jackson (LCS 6)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Ensign Alexandra Green 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle departs Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), April 12. Jackson is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Alexandra Green)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    This work, An MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle departs USS Jackson (LCS 6) [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Alexandra Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    unmanned
    US Navy
    lethality
    LCS 6

