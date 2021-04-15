Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Capt. Yesenia E. Gilfranco, operations officer, 1st Area Medical Laboratory, inspects bills of lading and manifest paperwork with Sgt. Hector J. Gama, preventative medicine specialist, 1st AML and Oliver Jones, installation movement liaison, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Logistics Readiness Center, April 16, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as truck drivers haul away the unit’s containers in preparation for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic deployment designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy around the globe, which was initiated by the Commanding General of the United States Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:06
