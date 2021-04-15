Preventative Medicine Specialists Sgt. Robert L. Pettis and Sgt. Hector J. Gama, with the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, discuss details of their deployment in support of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, April 16, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as logistics specialists load their unit’s container on a flatbed truck. The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic deployment designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:06 Photo ID: 6602811 VIRIN: 210416-A-FJ567-0020 Resolution: 3939x2916 Size: 1.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.