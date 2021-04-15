Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Preventative Medicine Specialists Sgt. Robert L. Pettis and Sgt. Hector J. Gama, with the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, discuss details of their deployment in support of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, April 16, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as logistics specialists load their unit’s container on a flatbed truck. The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic deployment designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:06
    This work, 1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment training

    FORSCOM
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    EDRE
    20th CBRNE Command

