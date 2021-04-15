1st Area Medical Laboratory deploys in support of EDRE

Sgt. Marcos Flores, medical laboratory technician, 1st Area Medical Laboratory, watches long-haul drivers and logistics specialists load his unit’s deployment container onto a flatbed truck, April 16, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., in preparation for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic deployment designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy around the globe, which was initiated by the Commanding General of the United States Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett. (U.S. Army Photo by Marshall R. Mason)

